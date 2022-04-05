ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Czech Republic sends tanks, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a Czech defence source told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a local media report.

Public broadcaster Czech Television initially reported the shipment, showing footage on Twitter of a train loaded with five tanks and five fighting vehicles. It said the shipment was a gift agreed with NATO allies.

The broadcaster said the information was confirmed by the head of the Czech lower house’s European Affairs Committee Ondrej Benesik, who told Reuters he received the information from his Christian Democrat Party’s expert on defence.

US, NATO express shock over civilian killings in Ukraine

The source, from the Czech defence community, also confirmed that the tanks and fighting vehicles had been sent but declined to give any further details, citing security concerns.

Defence Minister Jana Cernochova told parliament she would not confirm or deny details of Czech aid to Ukraine.

“I will only assure you that the Czech Republic … is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help by (supplying) military equipment, both light and heavy,” Cernochova said.

A spokesperson for the Defence Ministry said the Czech Republic had sent military aid worth nearly 1 billion crowns ($45 million) to Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24 but declined to give any further details.

The Czech vehicles are only the latest example of military equipment coming from the West. Germany on April 1 approved the delivery to Ukraine of several dozen infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) amid criticism that Berlin has not been sending enough military aid to Kyiv.

NATO allies will discuss the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine when foreign ministers meet on Wednesday and Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Czech Republic NATO allies russia ukraine Russia Ukraine crisis infantry fighting vehicles

Comments

1000 characters

Czech Republic sends tanks, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

During 2022: Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of crude under Saudi Fund Programme

Russia accuses US of interference in Pakistan's internal affairs

SC again adjourns hearing against no-confidence motion dismissal

KSE-100 trades in narrow range amid lack of clarity

Have not received any letter regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 16

Oil extends rally as EU considers more Russia sanctions

US blocks Russia from paying debt with dollars held in US banks: Treasury

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Kuwait's government resigns

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

Read more stories