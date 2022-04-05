ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.74%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.86%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
TELE 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WAVES 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,928 Increased By 26 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 16.6 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Italy’s Draghi says war crimes must be punished, Putin called to account

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that “atrocities” carried out in Ukraine must be punished and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the “massacre of civilians”.

“War crimes must be punished,” Draghi said in a speech in Turin. “President Putin, the Russian authorities and its army will have to be held to account for their actions.”

He called for an independent investigation into deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha which came to light on Sunday, triggering international outrage.

Russia has denied responsibility for the Bucha killings.

Putin scraps simplified visa procedures for EU officials

Draghi said Italy was aligned with the European Union in its stance over the hostilities in Ukraine and “supports with conviction” a new package of sanctions presented by the European Commission earlier on Tuesday.

Mario Draghi President Vladimir Putin war crimes

