ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
AVN 88.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.33%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
TELE 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TPL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPLP 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.8%)
TREET 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,389 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,861 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,722 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank cuts East Asia’s 2022 GDP forecast on Ukraine war

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

MANILA: The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen.

The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand 5.0% percent, lower than its 5.4% forecast in October.

But growth could slow to 4.0% if conditions worsened and government policy responses were weaker, World Bank said. China’s economy is expected to grow 5.0% this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4%, it said, noting its government’s capacity to provide stimulus to offset adverse shocks.

“The region confronts a triad of shocks which threaten to undermine its growth momentum,” said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which Mattoo said was the “most serious risk” to the region’s growth outlook, is leading to food and fuel price increases, financial volatility and reduced confidence all over the world.

Mattoo said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was more worrying given that the region was still contending with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a structural slowdown in China and faster inflation that could prompt quicker US monetary tightening.

Food security worsens in Afghanistan as wages fall: World Bank

The war’s impact on economies in East Asia and the Pacific would vary depending on their exposure and resilience, Mattoo said. Excluding China, output in the rest of the region is projected to expand 4.8% this year.

“Just as the economies of East Asia and the Pacific were recovering from the pandemic-induced shock, the war in Ukraine is weighing on growth momentum,” World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela Ferro said in a statement.

“The region’s largely strong fundamentals and sound policies should help it weather these storms.”

World Bank

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank cuts East Asia’s 2022 GDP forecast on Ukraine war

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Have not received any letter from president regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Expansion of UAE non-oil private sector holds steady in March

Read more stories