ANL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
ASC 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.3%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.05%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
FNEL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
KOSM 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.62%)
TELE 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
TRG 76.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.56%)
UNITY 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
WAVES 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,424 Increased By 29.8 (0.68%)
BR30 15,749 Increased By 88.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 44,247 Increased By 345.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,892 Increased By 155.6 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF says monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka ‘very closely’

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka “very closely” as public unrest in the island nation grows amid its worst economic crisis in decades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday dissolved the cabinet and appointed a new finance minister, while also seeking a new central bank governor.

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

“IMF staff is looking forward to program discussions with the authorities, including during the visit of the newly appointed Finance Minister to Washington later this month,” IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki told Reuters in an emailed statement.

International Monetary fund President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

IMF says monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka ‘very closely’

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories