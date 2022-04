Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has finalized a reduction of Rs 200 billion (25 per cent) to Rs 600 billion from Rs 800 billion in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-22 as per agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On February 24, 2022, Finance Division in a letter to Planning Division had conveyed that PSDP 2021-22 should be revised to Rs 700 billion from Rs 900 billion.

The Ministries/ Divisions who will face maximum cut in their PSDP are Finance Division, Water Resources Division, National Highways Authority, Power Division, Planning Division and Housing Division.

The allocation of Cabinet Division has been increased by Rs 20 billion, whereas no deduction has been made in allocation of SDGs supplementary funds of Rs 22 billion.

According to Planning Division, in order to cater for the shortfall of Rs 200 billion, allocation of Rs 800 billion has been rationalized downward to Rs 600 billion whereas foreign aid component will remain as per original budgetary allocation of Rs 100 billion.

The details of Ministry-wise proposed revised PSDP 2021-22 allocations sans foreign aid are as follows: (i) Aviation Division original Rs 1,872.92 million- revised, Rs 1,404 million;(ii) Board of Investment, from Rs 80 million to Rs 60 million ;(iii) Cabinet Division from Rs 46,155 million to Rs 68,145 million;(iv) Climate Change, from Rs 14,327 million to Rs 10,745 million;(v) Commerce Division, Rs 1,613.5 million to Rs 1,210 million;(vi) Communication Division, from Rs 451.322 million to Rs 338 million ;(vii) Defence Division from Rs1,977.635 million to Rs 1,708 million;(viii) Defence Production Division, Rs 1,745 million to Rs 1,309 million ;(ix) Establishment Division, Rs 800 million to Rs 600 million;(x) Federal Education & Professional Training Division Rs 8,539.604 million to Rs 6,504 million ;(xi) Finance Division, Rs 121,261.31 million to Rs 104,061 million;(xii) Higher Education Commission, Rs 40,450 million to Rs 24,242 million ;(xiii) Housing & Works, Rs 24,211.511 million to Rs 19,182.443 million;(xiv) Human Rights Division, Rs 279.200 million to Rs 181.801 million ;(xv) Industries and Production Division, Rs 2,916.082 million to Rs 2,187.062 million;(xvi) Information and Broadcasting, Rs 1,399.683 million to Rs 1.049.762 million;(xvii) Information Technology & Telecom Division, Rs 8,111.056 million to Rs 6,083.292 million;(xviii) Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 3,734.736 million to Rs 1,493.886 million;(xix) Interior Division, Rs 21,048.715 million to Rs 14,566.673 million;(xx) Kashmir Affairs &Gilgit Baltistan Division, Rs 65,459.903 million to Rs 47,394.927 million;(xxi) Law and Justice Division, Rs 6,027.351 million to Rs 2,746.589 million;(xxii) Maritime Affairs Division, Rs 2,059.717 million to Rs 1,612.288 million ;(xxiii) Narcotics Division, Rs 489.393 million to Rs 458.369 million ;(xxiv) National Food Security and Research, Rs 11.017.280 million to Rs 8,262.960 million;(xxv) National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Rs 19,003.506 million to Rs14,260.630 million;(xxvi) National Heritage & Culture Division, Rs 125.926 million to Rs 94.445 million;(xxvii) National Highway Authority (NHA), Rs 91,558.472 million to Rs 77,668.854 million ;(xxviii) Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Rs 27,000 million to Rs 27,000.000 million(no downward revision);(xxix) Pakistan Nuclear Regulator Authority, Rs 200 million to RS 200 million;(xxx) Petroleum Division, Rs 3,249.540 million to Rs 2,437.155 million;(xxxi) Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs 19,245.527 million to Rs 9,247.661 million;(xxxii) Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Rs 598.910 million to Rs 449.183 million ;(xxxiii) Power Division, Rs 29,311.047 million to Rs 12,276.360 million;( xxxiv), Railways Division, Rs 26,908.506 million to Rs 20, 181.380 million;(xxxv) Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 493.849 million to Rs 370.387 million;(xxxvi) Revenue Division, Rs 2,355.067 million to Rs 1,766.3 million;(xxxvii) SUPARCO, Rs 5,368.864 million to Rs 3,293.116 million;(xxxviii) Science and Technology Division, Rs 8,341 million to Rs 4,200 million;(xxxix) Water Resources Division, Rs 91,712.692 million to Rs 68,764.519 million ;(xxxx) SDGs Supplementary Funds Rs 22,000 million - no change;(xxxxi) Covid-19, Rs 5,000 million- no change;(xxxxii) VGF for PPP projects, Rs 61,500 million to Rs 24,906.387 million and;(xxxxiii) ERRA, from no allocation to Rs 7,426.025 million.

The sources said there will be no change in allocation of Rs 100 billion made in the PSDP 2021-22 as foreign aid, due to which the total revised PSDP will be Rs 700 billion from original allocation of Rs 900 billion.

