DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two people were killed when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at them in Kulachi tehsil here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, two relatives identified as Rozi Khan and Ayub, both residents of Sheikhanwala Muhalla were in Kot Kundian areas of Kulachi when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at them. As result of the attack, both were killed on the scene.”