UET Peshawar, SNGPL sign MoU

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) entered into collaboration where SNGPL will sponsor a chair on “gas engineering” in the Department of Chemical Engineering (DCE), UET Peshawar.

For this purpose, SNGPL will provide a sum of Rs 2.0 million on annual basis to establish a research laboratory in the department of Chemical Engineering to promote research work on Gas Engineering and strive to introduce the same in the curriculum of Chemical Engineering. UET Peshawar will provide expertise for research to find solutions to the technical problems faced by SNGPL.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar and Engr. Amjad Mumtaz, General Manager SNGPL Lahore signed the MoU. Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain on the occasion stressed the importance of industry- academia linkage. He thanked the SNGPL for financial and technical assistance.

He appreciated the efforts of Chair on Gas engineering Prof Dr Muddasar Habib, Chairman Chemical Engineering. He assured his continuous support to enhance research activities at UET Peshawar.

Dr Muddasar Habib, in his welcome address thanked SNGPL for the research grant and appreciated the technical support of SNGPL.

Engr Amjad Mumtaz, GM SNGPL while speaking on the occasion greatly appreciated the expertise provided by the Department of Chemical Engineering in resolving the technical problems faced by SNGPL. In the end, he reiterated the resolve of SNGPL for continued support to the project.

