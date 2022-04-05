High-level security meeting reviews law, order situation in Lahore

LAHORE: A high-level security meeting was held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday to review the law and order situation in the wake of arising political tensions in the provincial capital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Dr Abid Khan briefed the participants about the present law and order situation of the city, security arrangements for the sacred month of Ramadan and Pakistan-Australia T-20 match to be played on Monday at Qaddafi Stadium.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev presided over the meeting while PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan, DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze and SSP Admin Atif Nazir were among prominent participant who were in attendance.

The CCPO directed the concerned police officers that in view of the present security situation in the country, the security of the city should be further enhanced. He directed the Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams to conduct effective patrolling around important places while tightening the checking of vehicles and motorbikes at the city entrances and set up temporary pickets.

He also directed to make the security SOPs more integrated for the Pak-Australia T-20 match as more than 8,000 police officers would be deputed on security duties. “Police should be on high-alert in view of the sensitivity of the ongoing programs in the city,” he instructed.

The city police chief further said that the monitoring and vigilance teams should work continuously in effective manner for the security of the T20 match. “Additional personnel should be deployed at the residential places of teams, routes and Nishtar Sports Complex,” he said, adding that routes of the teams and temporary checkpoints should be extended at important points. The CCPO also directed to double the number of monitoring boats on the canal during the T20 match.

