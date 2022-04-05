ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
Customs staff foil bid to export sweeteners to UK

Muhammad Ali 05 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Exports, Karachi, has foiled an attempt to export a substantial quantity of sugar and jaggery (Gur) to the United Kingdom.

According to sources, the action was taken after receipt of information that some people were planning to export the banned goods through the green channel under the garb of “Rewari Round Chille Whole, Sweets and Packing Machine”, which were exportable items.

After getting the tip-off the collectorate initiated examination and inspection of consignments to verify the veracity of the intelligence. During the inspection of the consignment declared as that of “Rewari Round Chille Whole, Sweets and Packing Machine” destined to the United Kingdom, the collectorate staff recovered 1,854 cartons of jaggery (12,236 kilograms) and 60 cartons of crystal sugar (612 kilograms) along with Rewari Round Chille Whole, Sweets and Packing Machine. Following the recovery of the banned goods the same were confiscated and the collectorate registered a case against the exporter. The scope of investigation was extended to take appropriate measures against the persons responsible for the offence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

