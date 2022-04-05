KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Synthetics Ltd# 25-03-2022 01-04-2022 01-04-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd# 26-03-2022 01-04-2022 01-04-2022 Unity Foods Ltd# 30-03-2022 01-04-2022 01-04-2022 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2022 06-04-2022 115%(F) 29-03-2022 06-04-2022 Summit Bank Ltd 01-04-2022 06-04-2022 NIL 06-04-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-04-2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 07-04-2022 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 01-04-2022 08-04-2022 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 06-04-2022 08-04-2022 2450%(F) 04-04-2022 08-04-2022 Systems Ltd 04-04-2022 11-04-2022 50%(F),100%B 31-03-2022 11-04-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 04-04-2022 11-04-2022 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd# 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 11-04-2022 JS Investments Ltd 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 NIL 11-04-2022 Nishat(Chunian) Ltd# 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 11-04-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd# 08-04-2022 14-04-2022 14-04-2022 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd# 08-04-2022 14-04-2022 14-04-2022 Sitara Energy Ltd# 08-04-2022 15-04-2022 15-04-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd-B 08-04-2022 16-04-2022 NIL 16-04-2022 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 08-04-2022 16-04-2022 NIL 16-04-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd# 11-04-2022 18-04-2022 18-04-2022 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 11-04-2022 18-04-2022 200%(F),10%B 07-04-2022 18-04-2022 Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022 NIL 18-04-2022 (CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 12-04-2022 19-04-2022 NIL 19-04-2022 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 13-04-2022 19-04-2022 90%(F) 11-04-2022 19-04-2022 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 15-04-2022 19-04-2022 1500%(F) 13-04-2022 19-04-2022 Shell Pakistan Ltd 06-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022 ZIL Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 130%(F) 12-04-2022 20-04-2022 Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 45%(F),10%B 12-04-2022 21-04-2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 NIL 21-04-2022 BIPL Securities Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 5%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 280%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd# 16-04-2022 22-04-2022 22-04-2022 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd 16-04-2022 23-04-2022 NIL 23-04-2022 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2022 25-04-2022 300%(F) 14-04-2022 25-04-2022 TPL Insurance Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 70%(F) 15-04-2022 25-04-2022 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 65%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Lalpir Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 SME Leasing Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 AGP Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 25%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 200%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-04-2022 26-04-2022 25%B 18-04-2022 26-04-2022 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 20-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 NIL 27-04-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd (Preference Shares) 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 6% 18-04-2022 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 NIL 27-04-2022 K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 8.5%(F) 18-04-2022 27-04-2022 Habib Insurance Company Ltd 14-04-2022 28-04-2022 12.5%(F) 12-04-2022 28-04-2022 IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Octopus Digital Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 20%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Service Industries Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 75%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 Saif Power Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 10%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 Premier Insurance Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 Agritech Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Century Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 22.5%(F),10%B 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022 Packages Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 275%(F) 20-04-2022 29-04-2022 The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022 IGI Holdings Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 35%(F) 20-04-2022 29-04-2022 PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022 Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 3%(F),10%B 21-04-2022 29-04-2022 Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 20-04-2022 30-04-2022 5%(F), 5%B 18-04-2022 30-04-2022 Crescent Fibres Ltd# 24-04-2022 30-04-2022 30-04-2022 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15%(F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

