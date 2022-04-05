ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd#          25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd#           26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd#                  30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)       29-03-2022      06-04-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                   01-04-2022   06-04-2022   NIL                           06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)       29-03-2022      07-04-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                    01-04-2022   08-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)      04-04-2022      08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                       04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B  31-03-2022      11-04-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd                                                           04-04-2022      11-04-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd#      05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd#              05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd#         08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd#   08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd#                08-04-2022   15-04-2022                                 15-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd          08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd#            11-04-2022   18-04-2022                                 18-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd         11-04-2022   18-04-2022   200%(F),10%B  07-04-2022      18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd       12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                           18-04-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd        12-04-2022   18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd            13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)        11-04-2022      19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize
Products Company Ltd              15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)      13-04-2022      19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd                13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
ZIL Ltd                           14-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)       12-04-2022      20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B   12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)         13-04-2022      21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)       13-04-2022      21-04-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd#     16-04-2022   22-04-2022                                 22-04-2022
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   16-04-2022   23-04-2022   NIL                           23-04-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       17-04-2022   25-04-2022   300%(F)       14-04-2022      25-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd           18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                       19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)        15-04-2022      25-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL           26-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd      19-04-2022   26-04-2022   65%(F)        15-04-2022      26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
AGP Ltd                           19-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%(F)        15-04-2022      26-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                    19-04-2022   26-04-2022   200%(F)       15-04-2022      26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               20-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%B          18-04-2022      26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%                            18-04-2022
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd     20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)       18-04-2022      27-04-2022
Habib Insurance Company Ltd       14-04-2022   28-04-2022   12.5%(F)      12-04-2022      28-04-2022
IGI Life Insurance Ltd            21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd               21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Service Global Footwear Ltd       22-04-2022   28-04-2022   20%(F)        20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Service Industries Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   75%(F)        20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Saif Power Ltd                    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   10%(F)        20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Premier Insurance Ltd             22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)        20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Agritech Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd     22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B 20-04-2022      28-04-2022
East West Insurance Company Ltd   22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Packages Ltd                      22-04-2022   29-04-2022   275%(F)       20-04-2022      29-04-2022
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
IGI Holdings Ltd                  22-04-2022   29-04-2022   35%(F)        20-04-2022      29-04-2022
PICIC Insurance Ltd               23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                       23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd       23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
Asia Insurance Company Ltd        23-04-2022   29-04-2022   3%(F),10%B    21-04-2022      29-04-2022
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd    20-04-2022   30-04-2022   5%(F), 5%B    18-04-2022      30-04-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd#              24-04-2022   30-04-2022                                 30-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)        13-05-2022      23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

