ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.86%)
AVN 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.23%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-6.55%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.49%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.59%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.65%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.19%)
TRG 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-4.5%)
UNITY 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.83%)
WAVES 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.21%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,398 Decreased By -134.1 (-2.96%)
BR30 15,669 Decreased By -680.5 (-4.16%)
KSE100 44,039 Decreased By -1021.9 (-2.27%)
KSE30 16,796 Decreased By -392.7 (-2.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses rise, Dubai pauses after recent rally

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

Most Gulf indexes rose on Monday, tracking positive sentiment across the globe, while investors in Dubai took a breather after the region witnessed an influx of money on strong IPO prospects.

Global equities made cautious gains amid talk of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bonds screamed the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields hit three-year highs.

While Russia-Ukraine peace talks dragged on, reports of Russian atrocities led Germany to say the West would agree to impose more sanctions in coming days.

Oil prices inched higher as worries about tight supply persisted, even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves by consuming nations and a truce in Yemen. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, boosted by financials and consumer stocks.

Most Gulf bourses in red; Egypt outperforms

Shares of Acwa Power climbed 3% after the company said it signed deals for Neom Green Hydrogen Project in the region.

Dubai’s main share index snapped its gaining streak, which began after a 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.08 billion) initial public offering opened for subscription last month.

The index was last down 0.3%. The index had gained 3.7% last week, its second consecutive weekly rise. In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.5%, while the Qatari index added 0.2%.

Russia Gulf stock

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses rise, Dubai pauses after recent rally

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories