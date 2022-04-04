ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.58%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.19%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.57%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-4.41%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.7%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -130.8 (-2.89%)
BR30 15,686 Decreased By -664.1 (-4.06%)
KSE100 44,067 Decreased By -993.5 (-2.2%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -379.7 (-2.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
CBOT corn may extend gains into $7.54-1/4 to $7.66 range

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may extend its gains into a range of $7.54-1/4 to $7.66 per bushel, as it has managed to stabilized around a support zone of $7.28-1/4 to $7.35-1/4.

The stabilization suggests a completion of the fall from the March 31 high of $7.70.

Corn may retest a falling trendline, which establishes a resistance around $7.66 as well.

The current rise is classified as a resumption of the uptrend from the March 29 low of $7.13-1/2.

CBOT corn biased to test resistance at $7.66

A break below $7.35-1/4, however, would make this classification invalid.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from $7.82-3/4 is shaped into a flag, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern.

The flag will be confirmed when corn breaks $7.61-1/4.

A break below $7.32-3/4 may open the way towards $7.15-1/4.

