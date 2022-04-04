ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.44%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-6.07%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.33%)
UNITY 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.74%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -130.8 (-2.89%)
BR30 15,686 Decreased By -664.1 (-4.06%)
KSE100 44,067 Decreased By -993.5 (-2.2%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -379.7 (-2.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovakia will stay united with EU against Russian gas payment demands, PM says

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

PRAGUE: Slovakia will act in unison with the European Union against Russia’s gas payments demands, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said after a minister raised the option of paying in roubles if necessary to keep gas flowing. Slovakia is highly reliant on Russia for gas supplies and Moscow has demanded payment in roubles.

However, the European Commission said on Friday that European companies whose supply contracts stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not meet this demand. “In this situation, unity is key and we insist on respecting contract conditions and payments in euros,” Heger said in a Facebook post late on Sunday.

His comments came after Economy Minister Richard Sulik said the country would work together with Europe but that Slovakia could not be cut off from Russian gas flows and if it had to pay in roubles it would.

Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election

“The gas (flow) must not stop… If there is a condition to pay in roubles, then we pay in roubles,” Sulik said in a Sunday debate show on public broadcaster RTVS, in which he also said the country would work on a common EU approach.

Slovak gas company SPP made its last gas payment in euros. Sulik said the next payment would come due on May 20, giving it time for a solution.

The threat of gas shortages comes after the peak demand European winter season but as businesses and households are already facing a huge surge in energy prices.

European Commission Slovakia Russian gas Prime Minister Eduard Heger Economy Minister Richard Sulik

Comments

1000 characters

Slovakia will stay united with EU against Russian gas payment demands, PM says

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories