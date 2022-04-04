ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
ASC 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.87%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.36%)
AVN 89.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.25%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.4%)
FFL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
GGGL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.92%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
PTC 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.29%)
TELE 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
TPL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TPLP 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.62%)
TREET 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.46%)
TRG 76.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.18%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.23%)
WAVES 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.52%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.62%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,444 Decreased By -87.8 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,870 Decreased By -480.3 (-2.94%)
KSE100 44,369 Decreased By -691.9 (-1.54%)
KSE30 16,944 Decreased By -244.3 (-1.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022
Markets

South Korea central banks says to make outright purchase of $1.6bn worth T-bonds

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank on Monday said it will make an outright purchase of treasury bonds worth 2 trillion won ($1.64 billion) on Tuesday to try and stabilise the bond market.

South Korea bans transactions with Russia central bank

After the Bank of Korea’s announcement, the three-year treasury bond futures reversed earlier losses and traded up 0.40 point from the session’s low.

South Korea's central bank

South Korea central banks says to make outright purchase of $1.6bn worth T-bonds

