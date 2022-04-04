ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Plan for no-trust motion orchestrated outside: PM

APP 04 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that foreign interference had been made into the internal politics of Pakistan as the plan for a no-confidence motion was orchestrated outside.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, he said in the National Security Committee’s meeting, the country’s highest security body, it was also noted that the foreign interference was made into the internal politics of the country through a no-confidence motion.

He said the minutes of the communique regarding a meeting between the ambassador of Pakistan in the United States and the US officials were shared in the NSC’s meeting.

The prime minister said the plan was perpetrated outside Pakistan to interfere into internal politics of the country, adding when the highest national security body confirmed it, it became irrelevant as to how many numbers the opposition had in the assembly.

The embassy officials of the said country were also in contact with the PTI members who had defected, he said.

The prime minister referring to his announcement early in the day, said the opposition was in a state of shock and they did not know what had happened to them.

PM Imran Khan no trust motion foreign interference internal politics of Pakistan

