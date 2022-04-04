ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition MPAs lodge protest after lights switched off in PA

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Members of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly lodged strong protest after the lights were switched off and the mosque was also locked.

The opposition members including those of JKT and Aleem Khan Groups sitting on the assembly premises also held a protest under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz. They said that no arrangements were allowed for Iftar and providing water for ablution. They held their iftar at the assembly in the darkness.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz told media that today’s proceedings in PA were unconstitutional and everything stands clear from the press conference of ousted Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Hamza said both the National and Provincial Assemblies became a spectacle and today is the darkest day in the history of the country. He said the Supreme Court has taken action at its own and hopefully the court will decide the supremacy of the constitution. “The Constitution and the law are for everyone, the Supreme Court will give us justice”, said Hamza.

He said that today is the day that reflects the thinking of PM Imran. All the action taken today is unconstitutional, he added.

He lambasted the premier and said that he called the session for the election of the leader of the house, but ran away. With the decision of the Supreme Court, there will be a rule of law and constitution, he said.

He said the members of JKT and Aleem Khan had to face injustice and they are supporting the opposition for a cause.

He asked Parvez Elahi not to become a tool in unconstitutional steps of Imran Khan.

Former minister Abdul Aleem Khan took a jibe at the PM and said that “When you see defeat, the sportsman spirit is to accept the decision with an open heart.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Opposition MPAs Opposition MPAs protest

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition MPAs lodge protest after lights switched off in PA

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories