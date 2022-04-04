Opposition MPAs lodge protest after lights switched off in PA

LAHORE: Members of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly lodged strong protest after the lights were switched off and the mosque was also locked.

The opposition members including those of JKT and Aleem Khan Groups sitting on the assembly premises also held a protest under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz. They said that no arrangements were allowed for Iftar and providing water for ablution. They held their iftar at the assembly in the darkness.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz told media that today’s proceedings in PA were unconstitutional and everything stands clear from the press conference of ousted Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Hamza said both the National and Provincial Assemblies became a spectacle and today is the darkest day in the history of the country. He said the Supreme Court has taken action at its own and hopefully the court will decide the supremacy of the constitution. “The Constitution and the law are for everyone, the Supreme Court will give us justice”, said Hamza.

He said that today is the day that reflects the thinking of PM Imran. All the action taken today is unconstitutional, he added.

He lambasted the premier and said that he called the session for the election of the leader of the house, but ran away. With the decision of the Supreme Court, there will be a rule of law and constitution, he said.

He said the members of JKT and Aleem Khan had to face injustice and they are supporting the opposition for a cause.

He asked Parvez Elahi not to become a tool in unconstitutional steps of Imran Khan.

Former minister Abdul Aleem Khan took a jibe at the PM and said that “When you see defeat, the sportsman spirit is to accept the decision with an open heart.”

