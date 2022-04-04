Ali Wazir pins no hope on new govt for his release

ISLAMABAD: MNA Ali Wazir, whose production orders were issued on Saturday, talked to media on Sunday (today) outside the Parliament House, saying he did not expect his release from the new government [that is to be formed after possible success of no-confidence motion against the prime minister].

“Whether it is the government or the opposition, neither of them has the clear manifesto or strategy for the future,” he stated and expressed his fear that the region was heading towards a chaos.

It is to be noted here that MNA Ali Wazir was elected from the NA-50 constituency in South Waziristan tribal district as an independent candidate.

He has been languishing in Karachi central prison since Dec 31, 2020 after he was arrested in connection with two sedition cases registered in the metropolis.

His production orders were issued after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned Mr Wazir to attend the April 3 session of the lower house under Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007.