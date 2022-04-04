ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No plan to dissolve PA; CM’s election on 6th: Elahi

INP 04 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that there is no plan for dissolving the provincial assembly and everything will be clear after Chief Minister’s election on April 6.

While talking to media persons along with Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other members of the provincial assembly outside the Punjab Assembly on Sunday, he said we were fully prepared and our numbers were higher than the opposition.

Earlier, after the uproar and commotion of PML-N in the Punjab Assembly, the Deputy Speaker had no option but to adjourn the session till April 6. When the election process started, those who were elected on PTI tickets, our people went and told them that this is not your place. When they started coming towards us, the opposition members attacked them and then everyone saw what happened.

Ch Parvez Elahi said “he has a very old and friendly relationship with Chaudhry Sarwar. Whatever he says, I will not say anything against him. Allah knows what the future of Chaudhry Sarwar will be. The Prime Minister did me favor six days ago. You have been enjoying the governorship for three and a half years. Think about it”.

Responding to a question, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that both Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen have been disengaged. Aleem Khan should quit this job and work for the societies. The whole scenario will be cleared on April 6.

Punjab assembly Parvez Elahi No plan to dissolve PA Punjab CM’s election

Comments

1000 characters

No plan to dissolve PA; CM’s election on 6th: Elahi

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories