ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that the caretaker government will be formed in a few days as fresh elections are near. In a statement, he said that all the political parties should now prepare to contest general elections.

The PTI was ready to compete in new polls. He expressed hope that PTI will return with a two-thirds majority in the parliament as it has delivered a lot and possesses performance cards.