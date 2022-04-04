Food items become dearer

PESHAWAR: With the advent of the Ramazan, prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, fruits, cooking oil/ghee, grocery items, flour, vegetables, packed milk and fresh milk have sharply risen in the retail market.

A weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, it was witnessed the prices have touched a peak.

As Ramazan, the holy month has begun the traders and shopkeepers have started squeezing the faithful with artificial rates. Buyers complained that the administration failed to keep check on rising prices. They said the vendors didn’t display official price lists and charged self-imposed rates of almost all daily use items.

A one kg live chicken/meat was available at Rs271/- while a dozen of eggs were being sold at Rs170-180/- in the local market, the survey noted.

Similarly, the butchers in provincial capital charged self-imposed rates owing to lack of any price check mechanism. Cow meat is being sold at Rs600-650/- and buffalo meat is also being sold at Rs500-550 per kg while Kema (grinding meat) was sold at Rs500-550/ per kg. Mutton beef is being sold at Rs1400-1500 and Rs1600/- per kg.

Fruits, which is staple food, which demand increases in Ramadan, owing to hot and humid weather have become costlier as prices completely reached out of the purchasing prices of common man.

According to the survey, red colored-Afghanistan imported Apple is being sold at Rs200/- per kg, while Iranian Apple was available at Rs250-260 per kg. Similarly, green-colored or golden colored apples are being sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Guava price increased at Rs100-120 from Rs60 per kg a few days ago. Melon price also went up at Rs120 per kg, which was sold at Rs60-70 per kg in the last week. Price of banana touched a new peak as it is available at Rs80-100/- and Rs120 per dozen. Strawberry is being sold at Rs200-250/- per kg. Stored kinnow was available at Rs200 per dozen while stored orange was being sold at Rs250 per kg. Musk melon was available at Rs300-400 per piece while watermelon was available at Rs50-60 and Rs80 per kg.

According to the survey, the first category ghee/cooking oil is being sold at Rs450-460-470/- per kg/litre, second category at Rs440/- per litre/kg, while imported ghee prices have also increased at Rs400-420/- per kg. In Peshawar wholesale market, it was noticed that a tin of ghee weighing 16-kg has increased at Rs7000/- with the advent of the holy month of Razaman. Similarly, the survey revealed another renowned brand tin of ghee weight 16-kg was available at Rs7100/- while 5-kg ghee carton/tin was available at Rs2400/-while Rs480/- per kg and second category at Rs400/- per kg/litre in the retail market.

As per the survey, a 20-kg flour bag of various quality and category was being sold at Rs1300-1350/- and Rs1400/-, while bronze colored flour was available at Rs1200-1250 per 20-kg bag. Despite the fact that the provincial government had announced a hefty Rs2.522billion subsidy on wheat flour in the holy month of Razaman.

Owing to the increasing price of maida, the rates of confectionary items have also increased exponentially in the open market.

The survey furthermore noticed one kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs95-96 against the price of Rs90 per kg in the local market.

Prices of packed milk have further surged up as from Rs10-20 per litre has been witnessed in the local market, it added. Similarly, the price of fresh milk has also increased as high fat milk is being sold at Rs140/- per litre, low fat milk at Rs130/- per litre. However, the prices of flour remained unchanged as a 20-kg bag was sold at Rs1300-1450/- while an 80-kg flour bag was available at Rs6400-6500/-.

The survey noticed one-kg good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180/- while toota rice being sold at Rs110-120/- per kg.

Dal mash priced at Rs300-320/- per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs200/- while small-size white channa at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal channa at Rs200/- per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs240/- per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs180/- per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg., it was noted.

Prices of tomatoes were available at Rs60/-, while onion was available at Rs60-70/- per kg, ginger at Rs400/- per kg, whereas garlic at Rs400/- per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs200/- per kg while one-kg lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd (Karela) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg, capsicum at Rs180/- per kg, peas are being available at Rs100-120 per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs50/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg.

Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90/- per kg, while ladyfinger was available at Rs150-200/- per kg; Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kg.

