ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Yields rise, curve inverts after strong jobs report

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields rose on Friday and a closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted as a strong jobs report for March supported the view that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem soaring inflation.

The Labor Department’s closely monitored employment report’s survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February.

With workers still scarce, average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after edging up 0.1% in February. That lifted the annual increase to 5.6% from 5.2% in February.

“The market is reading it as things are quite tight and the Fed has to tighten rather soon and rather quickly,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Two-year yields rose as high as 2.456%, from around 2.39% before the data. Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 2.456%, from around 2.40%. The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday.

That part of the yield curve reached minus 2.77 basis points, before rebounding to trade near flat. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years.

The curve has been flattening as growth concerns and demand for duration holds down longer-dated yields relative to shorter-dated ones, which have been surging on expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem the fastest inflation in 40 years.

US Treasury Federal Reserve Labor Department

