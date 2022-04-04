ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Crypto markets, bitcoin steady with some Luna help

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Cheer returned to cryptocurrency markets this week, with the global crypto market cap holding steady above $2 trillion. Bitcoin broke the $47,000 level, but its ride has been a bit bumpier since.

Helping bitcoin this week was Singapore-based Luna Foundation Guard, which says it is buying bitcoin as reserves for its dollar-pegged stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The foundation plans to acquire over $100 million of bitcoin each day until it meets a target of $3 billion in bitcoin reserves. As of Wednesday, the firm had purchased bitcoin valued at approximately $1.31 billion, according to Will Hamilton, head of trading and research at Trovio Capital Management.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency dropped to around $44,000 on Friday, but bounced back and is currently trading just above $46,000. It’s on track to lose 1.4% this week after jumping more than 13% last week. “If (bitcoin) can not hold above the $44,000 level that would be seen as a fake breakout and therefore suggest downside in the short term,” Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock wrote.

Meanwhile, the LUNA token which backs UST has jumped nearly 20% in the last seven days, and is trading near an all-time high of $107.57, as per CoinMarketCap. Ether, is set for a third straight week of gains, up 4% this week and trading around $3,435.

Of the 10 top tokens by market capitalization, solana is the strongest performer this week, gaining around 28% with its market cap back above $43 billion. From a sectoral view, the decentralized finance sector tracked by research firm Messari rose 13.91% this week and the Web3-related sector rose 10.27%. However, tokens tied to the gaming space dropped 1.27% after multiple double-digit weeks of positive returns.

The token tied to online game Axie Infinity (AXS) is up 5%. News broke earlier this weak that hackers had stolen millions of dollars from the blockchain used to power it.

