ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast in Afghan capital kills one, wounds dozens

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

KABUL: A blast hit the money exchange hub in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, killing one and injuring dozens, health workers said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that one fatality and 59 injured people had been brought to the hospital, 33 of whom were admitted for their injuries.

Taliban chief orders ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan

The Taliban administration’s Interior Ministry said that a thief had thrown a hand grenade into the money exchange hub and 10 people had been injured.

The attack took place after a relative lull in violence over the cold winter months. The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

Afghanistan blast Kabul

Comments

1000 characters

Blast in Afghan capital kills one, wounds dozens

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

CJP takes suo motu notice of Deputy Speaker NA's decision to reject no-trust motion

Army has nothing to do with the political process, says DG ISPR

Deputy Attorney General resigns following NA Deputy Speaker's ruling

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Russia says peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain protests

Alyssa Healy smashes record as Australia beat England to clinch Women's World Cup

US Fed policymaker sees trims in balance sheet as soon as May

Read more stories