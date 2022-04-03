ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

  • Adjournment comes after PM Imran advises President to dissolve assemblies
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Apr, 2022

The crucial Punjab Assembly session on Sunday was adjourned till April 6 without voting to elect the new leader of the house amid ruckus by the opposition and government lawmakers, Aaj News reported.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies and call early elections.

The provincial assembly was to vote today to elect the new leader of the house, with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz in the race to become the next chief minister, following the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

On PM Imran's advice, President Alvi approves dissolution of assembly

No-confidence motion against PM Imran disallowed

In a related development, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against PM Imran after newly-appointed Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry argued during the Question/Answer session that the motion was unconstitutional, and an act to topple the sitting government with the help of foreign powers.

“No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy,” Suri said, adding that the points raised by the minister were “valid.”

Federal govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Punjab governor

In a surprise move, the federal government on Sunday also removed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from his post. The development comes hours before crucial sessions of the National and Punjab assemblies.

The government appointed Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new governor of Punjab.

Crucial Punjab Assembly session adjourned till Sunday

Saturday's Punjab Assembly session, which commenced after a delay of four hours, was adjourned minutes after it began.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said earlier that he had a majority in the provincial assembly, adding that the next chief minister will be from the PML-N.

National Assembly Punjab assembly Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi approves dissolution of assembly on PM Imran's advice

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Russia says peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

Read more stories