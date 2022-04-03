ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Pakistan win ODI series vs Australia after 20 years

Muhammad Saleem 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq stitched an unbroken 190 runs second wicket partnership after fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared eight wickets between them to hand Pakistan a thumping nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final One-Day International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Haris took three for 39, Wasim picked up three for 40 and Shaheen scooped two for 40 to dismiss Australia for 210 in 41.5 overs after Babar had won the third successive toss and maintained consistency by electing to field.

Babar then led the run-chase with a superlative 105 not out, his 16th century in 86 matches, while Imam provided an excellent support to his captain by returning undefeated on 89 as Pakistan raced to victory in 37.5 overs to annex their first ODI series over Australia since 2002.

Babar was later adjudged player of the match, as well as, player of the series.

Ton-up Babar, Haq punish Australia in highest ODI chase

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi provided a dream start to Pakistan in the winner takes all match when he clean bowled Head on the first delivery of the match. Haris then struck twice by trapping a struggling Aaron Finch in front of the wickets and then getting Labuschagne caught in the slip as Australia slipped to three for six. Australia plunged to 67 for five when Marcus Stoinis (19) and Ben McDermott (36) fell to Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Wasim Jnr, respectively.

The two sides will now meet in the only T20I on Tuesday.

