Govt mulling filing high treason cases against ‘conspirators’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saturday, said the government is considering a plan to register cases of high treason against the “conspirators who hatched foreign conspiracy” against the federal government, calling upon the general public, youth in particular, to protest against this conspiracy.

“This conspiracy is treason with the country — we would not forgive the traitors,” the PM said while telephonically speaking to members of general public.

The PM decided to take phone calls from public, a day before the National Assembly goes to vote on no-confidence motion to decide his fate Sunday (today).

“I have consulted with the lawyers—treason with the country is unforgivable—we’ll decide by tonight (Saturday night) what we have to do—we are planning to register cases (of high treason) against all of them,” the PM told a caller who asked when would the cases be registered against those who conspired to topple the government.

“I am a person who believes in fighting till the very last ball. Tomorrow, everyone will see how I’ll fight them out,” Khan reiterated.

He urged the general public to hold peaceful protests on Sunday to register their protest against “foreign conspiracies” and their “stooges”

“Everybody—the youth— should protest tomorrow. I want to see this nation alive,” the PM said.

“The traitors are scared of peaceful protests— toppling a government by conspiring against it is a vice — I want the nation to remember the faces of ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs’ who would vote against me,” Khan said.

The PM spoke high of the Pakistan Army, saying it was the country’s military that united the entire country. “We are proud of our army. Our enemies want to divide Pakistan into three parts but it is the military that is foiling their evil designs. A strong army is what this country needs,” Khan said.

In the same vein, he continued: “Conspiracy against the armed forces is conspiracy against Pakistan. These traitors are committing treason from this country in pursuit of their petty interests.”

Condemning former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the Premier said, “Nawaz Sharif had his daughter targeted Pakistan Army — these thieves looted the entire country — I will not spare them — I will not let them go scot-free — look at the countries like Somalia and others where there is no strong military — see what has happened to them,” he said.

“Shehbaz Sharif has made the entire nation slave. He has corruption cases of billions of rupees pending against him,” Imran Khan deplored.

According to him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only national-level political party that has strong vote bank in all parts of the country. The ruling party has the representation of all segments of the society, he added.

