Lesco upgrades 132kV transmission line

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has upgraded 132kV transmission line from Pattoki to Okara and Renala Khurd to Pattoki power station to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan.

The upgradation was carried out on priority basis that would improve power supply ahead.

Also, transmission lines in other parts of the region have also been upgraded by re-conducting the lines that has improved their capacities from 488 ampere to 898 ampere to enhance voltage profile. It would also overcome load shedding in the region. Also, it would reduce line losses and technical losses of the system and power supply to new consumers. Chief Executive Officer Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin has vowed to overcome all other issues of transmission lines ahead of summer season.

