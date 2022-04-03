ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Wahab orders inquiry into unseemly zoo incident

APP 03 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday took notice of an incident at the city’s main zoo that allegedly involved immoral activities and instructed a senior official to submit a report on the matter within 10 days after carrying out an investigation.

The unseemly episode came to light when some video clips were posted on social media showing immoral activities reportedly taking place on the zoo’s premises. Some television channels also played the clips.

Since then the zoo’s chief security officer, Suleiman Sajjad Hussain, has been suspended and directed to report to the Municipal Commissioner’s Secretariat, according to a statement.

Mr Wahab said such ugly incidents could not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against zoo employees if they are found involved in such incidents.

He pointed out that the zoo is a place of entertainment and families visit it.

The administrator directed the authorities concerned to tighten security at the public place and sought details of the incident from Mansoor Qazi, senior director for recreation.

“Strict security arrangements should be made at all the parks, including the Landhi-Korangi Zoo, Safari Park, Hill Park, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Polo Ground, Frere Hall park, Sir Syed Park and Taleemi Bagh, so that the citizens along with their families could enjoy their time there,” Barrister Wahab added.

Following the administrator’s instructions, director for human resource management Capt Altaf Sario issued formal orders in the matter, under which Mr Qazi would conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report.

