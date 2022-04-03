Hashmani Medical Welfare, traffic police sign MoU

KARACHI: Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation and Traffic Police Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing free OPD services to traffic policemen and their families. DIG Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz, Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation chief Shareef Hashmani and others were also present on the occasion.

DIG Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz and Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation Executive Director Arsalan Hashmani signed the MoU on behalf of Traffic Police Karachi and Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation respectively.

As per the MoU, traffic policemen and their families as well as families of martyrs could avail OPD facility at Hashmani Medical Welfare Foundation.

