KPIs issued for evaluating performance of officers: CS

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has said that the performing of official duties should not be affected in any way. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been issued for evaluating performance of the officers and in this regard provision of data on online portal must be ensured within 10 days, he added.

He was presiding over the secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary and secretaries of all the departments while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of South Punjab participated through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that work has to be started now to control smog. He directed that action be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories causing environmental pollution.

The Chief Secretary said that all the departments should ensure implementation of the guidelines regarding anti-dengue and speed up the process of anti-dengue activities and fumigation throughout the province.

