PTI’s Aleem Khan, other 9 provincial legislators decide to support PML-N’s Hamza

Recorder Report 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan along with nine provincial legislators has decided to support Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

As per details shared by Aleem’s spokesperson here on Saturday, candidate for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza visited Aleem along with PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and General Secretary Awais Leghari. Nine MPAs of the Aleem Khan Group, including Mian Khalid Mehmood, Ashraf Rind, Alamdar Qureshi, Awais Dareshk, Haroon Imran Gill, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Khurram Leghari and Sajida Yousaf, were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Hamza thanked Abdul Aleem Khan and other members of his group for supporting him. PML-N party leaders Saud Majeed, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mian Irfan Daultana and Ata Ullah Tarar also accompanied Hamza Veteran political companion of Abdul Aleem Khan Shoaib Siddiqui was also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

