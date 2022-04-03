ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Information ministry has highlighted state’s narrative in a better manner’

APP 03 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the press clubs play a pivotal role in the affairs of journalists.

Addressing the launching ceremony of establishment of digital studios of press clubs here at National Press Club, he said the PTI government was promoting digitalisation process in the country.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, MD PTV Amir Manzoor, officials of the ministry and office bearers of various press clubs of the country attended the ceremony.

He said the government was establishing these digital studios at the press clubs and in the first phase 23 press clubs of the country were being equipped with digital studios at the cost of nearly Rs30 million.

He welcomed office bearers of press clubs across the country in the federal capital.

He said that millions of rupees were required for launching a news channel or newspaper but digital media was easier and less costly option. “We are working for the development and promotion of digital media in line with the changing circumstances,” said the minister.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI govt had allocated 2 percent of PSDP for promotion of the projects. Moreover, he added, the PTI government has ensured timely payment of dues of all advertisements issued during its tenure.

The minister said that now digital platforms were working, smart-phones were mobile bank, TV and newspaper in themselves.

He said that the APP has been digitized, the PTV has become a profit earning entity and it achieved the target of Rs 4 billion profit.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he said had highlighted the narrative of the state in a better manner.

He said the government would continue to work for the welfare of the journalist community.

“All stakeholders, including media owners, were consulted to make existing media laws more effective,” Minister of State said.

He lauded the role of media in promoting democracy and democratic norms in Pakistan.

A foreign power has hatched a conspiracy to change Pakistan, the Minister said adding how can any external power interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs. “When we said ‘Absolutely Not’, we knew the consequences,” he remarked.

Those who were in the forefront of the no-confidence motion in the past did not raise their voice against drone attacks.

Secretary Information Shahera Shahid said that it was responsibility of the Ministry of Information to provide facilities to press clubs. The purpose of providing digital studios to the press clubs was to adapt to the changing times.

She said that the independent journalist wanted to do his or her own vlog which should also monetize. Training would also be ensured at the level of press clubs with regard to digital studios.

Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan said that 23 press clubs were being digitised. For the first time digital media advertisements have also been included in the advertising policy.

PTI Government Farrukh Habib National Press Club Minister of State for Information

Comments

1000 characters

‘Information ministry has highlighted state’s narrative in a better manner’

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories