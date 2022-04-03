ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
CM was required to submit resignation to governor: Rana Sana

Recorder Report 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Terming Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation in violation of the Constitution, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the CM is required to submit his resignation to the Punjab Governor, therefore, he is required his resignation afresh as per the constitutional requirement.

Talking to the media, Rana Sana said that since Buzdar’s resignation was unconstitutional, the Governor should take notice of this mistake and ask Sardar Usman to write his resignation afresh as per the requirement of the Constitution. “If Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar fails to rectify this gaffe and does not fulfill his constitutional duty, he will be held accountable tomorrow,” he said.

Rana said that the joint opposition had nominated Hamza Shehbaz as their candidate of the CM. He expressed optimism that Jehangir Khan Tareen Group (16 MPAs), Aleem Khan Group (10 MPAs) and Cheenna Group would formally support Hamza Shehbaz.

He criticised manhandling of a journalist by Yasir Humayun. He vowed to support the media and demanded action of the incident.

To another query, Rana said that there would be no surprise from the PTI and it is better to go home. “Imran Khan used to pass derogatory remarks against its opponents, he said, adding: “We are following democratic path through a no trust motion.”

