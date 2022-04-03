Metro Bus service to remain suspended today

ISLAMABAD: The District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Saturday notified the suspension of Metro Bus services on Sunday (April 3) to avoid any untoward incident and strengthen the security during the National Assembly session for vote of No-Confidence which was schedule to be held in the Parliament House.

According to a notification issued here, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat ICT would coordinate and ensure the compliance.

Meanwhile in another notification, the ICT administration has also imposed ban on pillion riding to avoid any untoward situation during the session.

“In my opinion there is sufficient ground for proceeding U/S 144 CR.PC 1898 to prohibit the use of motorcycle for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace and tranquility within the revenue territorial limits of Islamabad District,” said the notification.