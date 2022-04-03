ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pishin’s Haseebullah: a star in the making

Muhammad Saleem 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: After the adoption of new domestic structure in 2019, which brought many opportunities for players and coaches, it also helped nurture talent from Balochistan and young duo Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Haseebullah are the prime examples of the talent produced by Balochistan.

The 19-year old Haseebullah is from Pishin, 50-kilometers away from Quetta, capital of Balochistan. The left-handed batter represented Pakistan U-19 in this year’s ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies. He was amongst the top run-getter for Pakistan and second overall in the mega event, scoring 380 runs from six matches at 76.00. He scored two centuries and one half-century and struck 27 fours and 10 sixes.

Haseebullah didn’t stop there and carried his form in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup (One-Day) tournament. He topped the batting charts with 614 runs from 12 matches at 55.82 with a strike-rate of 98.24, which included three centuries and one half-century. The young batter is a real product of grassroots cricket, where he performed for Balochistan U-16 and got a chance to represent Pakistan U-16 in 2019. After representing Balochistan U19, he went on to represent Pakistan U-19 in Asia Cup and ICC U-19 World Cup.

After performing in the U-19 World Cup, he got chance to represent first XI of Balochistan Cricket Association where he continued to perform to his potential. Haseebullah comes from a cricketing family, where his father Azizullah and uncle Hameedullah both were first-class cricketers. Haseebullah said, “Since my childhood I was inclined towards cricket as my father and uncle was first-class cricketers. I started playing cricket under the guidance of my father and uncle. Till today my father does throw downs for me during the batting sessions while my uncle helped me in wicket-keeping drills. In Pakistan team my favourite batter is Fakhar Zaman due to his aggressive batting.”

He praised the talent of Balochistan despite having few facilities in that part of the country. He said, “There is some exceptional talent in the Balochistan region. The new domestic structure has really helped local talent to come forward and represent in first and second XIs of the Balochistan Cricket Association.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

opportunities Abdul Wahid Bangalzai ICC U19 World Cup Balochistan Cricket Association

Comments

1000 characters

Pishin’s Haseebullah: a star in the making

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories