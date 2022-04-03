Pishin’s Haseebullah: a star in the making

LAHORE: After the adoption of new domestic structure in 2019, which brought many opportunities for players and coaches, it also helped nurture talent from Balochistan and young duo Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Haseebullah are the prime examples of the talent produced by Balochistan.

The 19-year old Haseebullah is from Pishin, 50-kilometers away from Quetta, capital of Balochistan. The left-handed batter represented Pakistan U-19 in this year’s ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies. He was amongst the top run-getter for Pakistan and second overall in the mega event, scoring 380 runs from six matches at 76.00. He scored two centuries and one half-century and struck 27 fours and 10 sixes.

Haseebullah didn’t stop there and carried his form in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup (One-Day) tournament. He topped the batting charts with 614 runs from 12 matches at 55.82 with a strike-rate of 98.24, which included three centuries and one half-century. The young batter is a real product of grassroots cricket, where he performed for Balochistan U-16 and got a chance to represent Pakistan U-16 in 2019. After representing Balochistan U19, he went on to represent Pakistan U-19 in Asia Cup and ICC U-19 World Cup.

After performing in the U-19 World Cup, he got chance to represent first XI of Balochistan Cricket Association where he continued to perform to his potential. Haseebullah comes from a cricketing family, where his father Azizullah and uncle Hameedullah both were first-class cricketers. Haseebullah said, “Since my childhood I was inclined towards cricket as my father and uncle was first-class cricketers. I started playing cricket under the guidance of my father and uncle. Till today my father does throw downs for me during the batting sessions while my uncle helped me in wicket-keeping drills. In Pakistan team my favourite batter is Fakhar Zaman due to his aggressive batting.”

He praised the talent of Balochistan despite having few facilities in that part of the country. He said, “There is some exceptional talent in the Balochistan region. The new domestic structure has really helped local talent to come forward and represent in first and second XIs of the Balochistan Cricket Association.”

