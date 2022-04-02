Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Zalmay Khalilzad, ex-US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue on Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.