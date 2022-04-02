Vote of no-confidence: It’s a ‘foreign conspiracy, insists Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday reiterated that vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan is a foreign conspiracy.

Talking to media, he said Imran Khan will not compromise on national integrity. Imran Khan has led Pakistan with an independent foreign policy.

The Minister of State said results of Local Body elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are evident of the fact that people of Pakistan have rejected the PML-N, the PPP, and the JUI-F.

Habib said the opposition demanded to table the letter in the parliament but when it was brought in the parliamentary security committee, they refused to attend the meeting.

