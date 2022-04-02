Power supply monitoring: IESCO sets up ‘Central Control Room’

ISLAMABAD: During the holy month of Ramadan, especially during Sahar and Iftar, a Central Control Room has been set up in Islamabad on the instruction of CEO IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan to monitor power supply on more than 144 grid stations and 1200 11KVs feeders for immediate clearance of faults in the system Senior officers and staff will be present 24 hours a day in central control room. Additional transformers, meters and cables have been provided to all field stores and complaint offices on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer, so that there would be no delay in redressal of grievances.

In addition, Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933-34 will be available 24 hours for registration of customer complaints at IESCO Head Office Islamabad. Consumers can also register complaints on IESCO Helpline No. 118 or by SMS on 8118. All these steps will be directly supervised by Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, Chief Executive, IESCO and Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan.

