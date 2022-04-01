ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positive sentiment continues at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.5% to finish over 45,000

BR Web Desk 01 Apr, 2022

Carrying on with its momentum from the previous session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a positive note, as the benchmark KSE-100 ended 0.50% higher on Friday.

The KSE-100 opened on a negative note, but quickly returned to positive and remained in the green zone for the rest of the session, backed by encouraging participation that pushed the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 45,396.14, up 467.31 points.

At close on Friday, the KSE-100 ended with a gain of 223.28 points, or 0.50%, to finish at 45,152.11.

“Pakistan stocks rejoiced on a declining trend in oil prices, clarity on political front and optimism for a favourable conclusion in diplomatic talks on Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Al Habib Capital Markets Private Limited in a note.

On the economic front, inflation continued to be in the double-digits as the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based reading hit 12.7% on a year-on-year basis in March 2022, compared to 12.2% in the previous month and 9.1% in March 2021, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended on March 31, 2022 recorded an increase of 0.53%. On a YoY basis, an increase of 16.79% was reported.

KSE-100 ignores political noise, ends 591 points higher

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index upward included banking (141.51 points), technology and communication (38.02 points), and automobile assembling (29.90 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 389.11 million from 415.63 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded improved to Rs11.11 billion from Rs9.68 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 35.43 million shares, followed by TPL Properties with 26.36 million shares, and Treet Corporation with 24.86 million shares.

Shares of 364 companies were traded on Friday, of which 183 registered an increase, 149 recorded a fall, and 32 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE100 PSX stays bullish

Comments

1000 characters

Positive sentiment continues at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.5% to finish over 45,000

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

China to go 'its own way' as EU seeks support on Ukraine

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable but Russian rouble demand risk remains

Oil falls as IEA members meet to discuss stocks release

Labuschagne says learned from Babar's Lahore masterclass

Read more stories