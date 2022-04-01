ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Labuschagne says learned from Babar's Lahore masterclass

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne did not allow the disappointment of defeat to interfere with his appreciation of Babar Azam's sublime century, saying he learned from the Pakistan captain's masterclass in the second one-dayer on Thursday.

Babar orchestrated Pakistan's record chase of 349 with a masterly 114 of 83 balls, denying Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The elegant right-hander, ably supported by fellow centurion Imam-ul-Haq, scored his 15th ODI century in 83 innings, which is the fastest by any batsman.

"I enjoyed every minute of watching – it was a pity it was against us," Labuschagne told reporters after their six-wicket defeat in Lahore. "That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings. "To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal."

Labuschagne praised Imam as well but felt dismissing Babar early in Saturday's decider, also in Lahore, was crucial to clinch the series.

"I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance," the 27-year-old said. "He batted us out of the game and fair play to him. It was a tremendous innings."

Ben McDermott smashed his maiden international century for Australia and Labuschagne, who made 59, was elated to be at the non-striker's end when his childhood friend brought up his hundred.

Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase

"We were best mates growing up in Australia. He was over at my house almost every second day, coming on the train home and we used to (play) in my backyard," Labuschagne said.

"The hard work that he's putting in domestic cricket in the Big Bash and his four-day game as well has just come such a long way, and I was I was over the moon for him today."

Pakistan australia Babar Azam Marnus Labuschagne Ben McDermott

Comments

1000 characters

Labuschagne says learned from Babar's Lahore masterclass

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

Oil falls as IEA members meet to discuss stocks release

Economic crisis: Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

Read more stories