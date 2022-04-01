ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
ASC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
ASL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.28%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
GGGL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.54%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TPL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.88%)
TPLP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.37%)
TREET 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.4%)
TRG 78.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.02%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 40.6 (0.9%)
BR30 16,548 Increased By 243.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,192 Increased By 263.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 123.6 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Ford, GM to halt production at two Michigan plants due to parts shortage

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

Ford Motor Co and General Motors will each halt production next week at a Michigan plant due to parts shortages, the two companies said separately on Thursday.

No. 2 US automaker Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to the global semiconductor shortage.

GM said that because of a temporary part shortage it would cancel production next week at Lansing Grand River assembly, where it builds the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro.

GM said the production halt was not related to chips but provided no other specifics.

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing companies to cut production, although high car prices have partially offset the financial impact.

Ford warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.

Ford says European production hit by chip shortage, Ukraine conflict

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage. Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said that production at its other North American plants will continue as normal.

GM last week said it would halt production for two weeks at an assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, that builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, beginning April 4, over the semiconductor chip shortage.

Ford Motor Co General Motors

