ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.38%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
GGL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.15%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
PTC 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TPL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.35%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.02%)
TREET 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WAVES 15.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 16,336 Increased By 31.5 (0.19%)
KSE100 44,996 Increased By 67.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,159 Increased By 41.8 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Internal bug promoted problematic content on Facebook

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Content identified as misleading or problematic were mistakenly prioritized in users’ Facebook feeds recently, thanks to a software bug that took six months to fix, according to tech site The Verge.

Facebook disputed the report, which was published Thursday, saying that it “vastly overstated what this bug was because ultimately it had no meaningful, long-term impact on problematic content,” according to Joe Osborne, a spokesman for parent company Meta.

But the bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a “massive ranking failure” of content, The Verge reported.

Hackers got user data from Meta with forged request

In October, the employees noticed that some content which had been marked as questionable by external media – members of Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program – was nevertheless being favored by the algorithm to be widely distributed in users’ News Feeds.

“Unable to find the root cause, the engineers watched the surge subside a few weeks later and then flare up repeatedly until the ranking issue was fixed on March 11,” The Verge reported.

But according to Osborne, the bug affected “only a very small number of views” of content.

That’s because “the overwhelming majority of posts in Feed are not eligible to be down-ranked in the first place,” Osborne explained, adding that other mechanisms designed to limit views of “harmful” content remained in place, “including other demotions, fact-checking labels and violating content removals.”

AFP currently works with Facebook’s fact checking program in more than 80 countries and 24 languages. Under the program, which started in December 2016, Facebook pays to use fact checks from around 80 organizations, including media outlets and specialized fact checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.

Content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it. If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.

Those who still choose to share the post receive a notification with a link to the article. No posts are taken down.

Fact checkers are free to choose how and what they wish to investigate.

facebook

