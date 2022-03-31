ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.06%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.9%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.31%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.59%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43.3 (0.97%)
BR30 16,213 Increased By 296 (1.86%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By 396.2 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,100 Increased By 176.9 (1.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Hackers got user data from Meta with forged request

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook owner Meta gave user information to hackers who pretended to be law enforcement officials last year, a company source said Wednesday, highlighting the risks of a measure used in urgent cases.

Imposters were able to get details like physical addresses or phone numbers in response to falsified “emergency data requests,” which can slip past privacy barriers, said the source who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Criminal hackers have been compromising email accounts or websites tied to police or government and claiming they can’t wait for a judge’s order for information because it’s an “urgent matter of life and death,” cyber expert Brian Krebs wrote Tuesday.

Bloomberg news agency, which originally reported Meta being targeted, also reported that Apple had provided customer data in response to forged data requests.

Apple and Meta did not officially confirm the incidents, but provided statements citing their policies in handling information demands.

26pc of SMBs post higher sales on Facebook platform in past month, Meta reveals

When US law enforcement officials want data on a social media account’s owner or an associated cell phone number, they must submit an official court-ordered warrant or subpoena, Krebs wrote.

But in urgent cases authorities can make an “emergency data request,” which “largely bypasses any official review and does not require the requestor to supply any court-approved documents,” he added.

Meta, in a statement, said the firm reviews every data request for “legal sufficiency” and uses “advanced systems and processes” to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse.

“We block known compromised accounts from making requests and work with law enforcement to respond to incidents involving suspected fraudulent requests, as we have done in this case,” the statement added.

Apple noted its guidelines, which say that in the case of an emergency application “a supervisor for the government or law enforcement agent who submitted the… request may be contacted and asked to confirm to Apple that the emergency request was legitimate.”

Krebs noted that the lack of a unitary, national system for these type of requests is one of the key problems associated with them, as companies end up deciding how to deal with them.

“To make matters more complicated, there are tens of thousands of police jurisdictions around the world - including roughly 18,000 in the United States alone - and all it takes for hackers to succeed is illicit access to a single police email account,” he wrote.

facebook Meta

Comments

1000 characters

Hackers got user data from Meta with forged request

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories