ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.61%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 89.39 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.18%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
GGL 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.49%)
GTECH 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.71%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
TPL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.23%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.61%)
TREET 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.29%)
TRG 78.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WAVES 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,529 Increased By 15.7 (0.35%)
BR30 16,349 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,015 Increased By 86.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,168 Increased By 50.4 (0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brent oil may fall into $96.93-$99.88 range

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $103.09 per barrel and fall into a range of $96.93 to $99.88.

Even though the preceding rise from $96.93 adopted a five-wave mode, which suggests a possible extension of the rise above $123.01, the current drop looks like a continuation of the downtrend from $139.13.

A stop of the fall above $96.93 will be a key to the future extension of the uptrend.

A failure of the price to maintain above $96.93 will wipe out this opportunity.

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

A break above $106.89 may lead to a gain to $113.05. On the daily chart, chart pattern is clear that the drop is driven by a wave C which is capable of travelling to $97.26.

It is a bit early to presume that oil would break the support at $97.26 and fall towards $81.74, as the ABC correction may be shaped into a triangle as well.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent crude oil

