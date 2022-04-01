ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Zardari announces Aseefa’s entry into politics

NNI 01 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardar has announced his daughter Aseefa Bhutto’s entry into parliamentary politics. According to details, the former head of the State made the announcement while talking to the media in the Parliament House.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he will bring Aseefa into parliamentary politics in the upcoming elections. On a question about the no-trust move, Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is choiceless now and the motion would pass with ease.

“Would not show any kindness to Imran Khan”, he added. It is to be noted that Aseefa Bhutto had been along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari throughout the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Awami march that started on Feb 27.

Aseefa had also been hit by a drone of a private TV channel during the PPP’s Awami march in Khanewal. The unfortunate incident took place when the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab. Aseefa was standing with his brother Bilawal, as he was set to do a speech for the long march participants. But, she had returned to the PPP’s Awami march on that very day.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PM Imran Khan PTI govt Asif Ali Zardar Aseefa's entry into politics

