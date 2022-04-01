Woman stabs three children to death

ISLAMABAD: A woman, on Thursday, stabbed her three children to death, before stabbing herself with a knife, attempted to commit suicide in the limits of Shehzad Town police station, police said.

According to police sources, the woman had an ongoing dispute with her husband. “A heated argument and a brawl took place between Zeba and her husband, which angered the former as she stabbed her three children to death and also injured herself in an attempt to take her own life,” they said.

Police soon after getting information reached the area shifted the bodies and the injured woman to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The children who were stabbed to death by mother include Ayan 7, Muskan 4, and Noor 3.

