Bilawal accuses PM of ‘sabotaging’ CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed while reacting to the prime minister’s address to the nation that he (the PM) has made the country a slave of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), harmed the Kashmir policy, and sabotaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project process.

He said in a statement on Thursday, Bilawal claimed that this man has made the country a slave of the IMF and harmed the Kashmir policy. He has sabotaged the CPEC as per an international conspiracy. He said that the prime minister did not spare our economy, foreign policy and democracy.

“The common man is bearing the burden of the destruction that has been going on in the name of change. When defeat that has come through a democratic mean is clear and there is no other way to escape it, such blames are not appropriate. He should take an honourable exit instead of trying to find a safe exit. He should have resigned in today’s speech. He should face us in the voting on Sunday and respect the democracy. He should not try to fool the people of Pakistan,” he said.

“I did not watch “the former” prime minister’s speech. I believe that he is repeating the same things. The Pakistani people have recognized his “lies” now, they know that this man has not fulfilled one promise in the past three years. Every promise has been a U-turn or betrayal,” he claimed.

The chairman PPP said that “the former” PM made an unsuccessful effort to hold a big gathering in Islamabad. He does not need millions of people, only 172 members. He said that 175 members of the opposition were present in the assembly today. “We have proved that he has lost his majority. His government has ended. The PPP has never compromised on the foreign policy of the country,” he said.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made us a nuclear power, Benazir Bhutto gave us missile technology and President Zardari gave China access to the warm waters through CPEC and also tried to bring Iran gas pipeline. Be it the Salala incident when we stopped NATO supply lines or when we condemned the US’s drone attacks on our visits, every policy has been in the best interest of the country, he said.

The PPP chairman said that the Pakistani nation is witness as to how the US president has not even called this man in the past three years. “Why would he threaten him? This man is scared of phone calls himself. He cancelled a trip to a foreign country over a phone call. There are countless examples. The political, economic and foreign policies of this government have all been unsuccessful. If this man says that he will not admit defeat, it does not mean that he has not been defeated. He is a defeated man,” he said.

