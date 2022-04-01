‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ inaugurated for Sargodha Division residents

LAHORE: Inaugurating ‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ for the residents of Sargodha Division, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that free health insurance for each and every family in the province is available.

With Sargodha Division inclusion, more than 30 million families across the province will be able to get free health insurance to the tune of one million rupees per annum.

In the launching ceremony, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Health Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Nabil Javed, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Capt Aurangzeb Haider Khan (Retd) and others were present.

The Health Minister said that 100% population of Punjab will now be able to benefit from Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card from today. Last year, she added, the Cabinet approved this programme for entire province.

She said, “So far 813 public and private hospitals have been empanelled with the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card and more than 81,000 beds are available. Over one million families have availed free health insurance from this card. Everyday, on average 5,880 people receive free medical treatment through the card. So far 175,000 people have received free renal treatment through this card. Just over 135,000 patients availed free cataract treatment and 27,000 people have received cardiac treatment. The card is being widely used for free deliveries.

The dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for free healthcare was realized today. After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the true leader who always thinks of a common man. He always says he has to invest in his people and the foremost investment for people is on health. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in hospitals. Now every family in Punjab can avail health insurance up to Rs1 million.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that this card was the beginning of a journey to develop a just and equal society. “Imran Khan is ready to sacrifice everything for the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Those who plundered country’s wealth are lecturing us today. Pakistanis are brave people and they cannot be subjugated. The people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan. I wonder how those who sold their loyalty will face people. We stand by Imran Khan till our last breath,” she said.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that health department was given a huge budget of Rs400 billion for this programme.

He said that health card can be used for the treatment of a wide range of ailments including cancers, cardiac problems, diabetes, accidental injuries, neuro surgeries, kidney disease including transplantation, hepatitis B and C and some disorders including thalassemia.

