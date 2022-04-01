ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ inaugurated for Sargodha Division residents

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Inaugurating ‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ for the residents of Sargodha Division, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that free health insurance for each and every family in the province is available.

With Sargodha Division inclusion, more than 30 million families across the province will be able to get free health insurance to the tune of one million rupees per annum.

In the launching ceremony, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Health Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Nabil Javed, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Capt Aurangzeb Haider Khan (Retd) and others were present.

The Health Minister said that 100% population of Punjab will now be able to benefit from Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card from today. Last year, she added, the Cabinet approved this programme for entire province.

She said, “So far 813 public and private hospitals have been empanelled with the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card and more than 81,000 beds are available. Over one million families have availed free health insurance from this card. Everyday, on average 5,880 people receive free medical treatment through the card. So far 175,000 people have received free renal treatment through this card. Just over 135,000 patients availed free cataract treatment and 27,000 people have received cardiac treatment. The card is being widely used for free deliveries.

The dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for free healthcare was realized today. After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the true leader who always thinks of a common man. He always says he has to invest in his people and the foremost investment for people is on health. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in hospitals. Now every family in Punjab can avail health insurance up to Rs1 million.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that this card was the beginning of a journey to develop a just and equal society. “Imran Khan is ready to sacrifice everything for the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Those who plundered country’s wealth are lecturing us today. Pakistanis are brave people and they cannot be subjugated. The people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan. I wonder how those who sold their loyalty will face people. We stand by Imran Khan till our last breath,” she said.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that health department was given a huge budget of Rs400 billion for this programme.

He said that health card can be used for the treatment of a wide range of ailments including cancers, cardiac problems, diabetes, accidental injuries, neuro surgeries, kidney disease including transplantation, hepatitis B and C and some disorders including thalassemia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Health Minister Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Sargodha Division

Comments

1000 characters

‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ inaugurated for Sargodha Division residents

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories