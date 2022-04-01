Kharif: IAC to rework water shortage estimates

ISLAMABAD: IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) on Thursday has decided to rework shortage of water in Kharif 2022 and projected losses to be reduced due to adoption of Early Kharif losses at 28 percent.

The IAC met to approve the Kharif 2022 Anticipated Water Availability and Reservoir Operation Criteria from 1st April, 2022 to 30th September, 2022. The meeting was presided over by Zahid Hussain Junejo, Chairman / Member IRSA Sindh. All IRSA members, concerned representatives of WAPDA, Provincial Irrigation Departments (PIDs), Provincial Agriculture Departments (PADs), etc. were present in-person/online.

IAC reviewed the Rabi 2021-22 system operation and observed that the actual Rim-Station inflows of 22 MAF remained seven percent less than forecast volume of 23.69 MAF. The IAC expressed satisfaction that the actual provincial withdrawals remained at 27.42 MAF, i.e. 25 percent short against anticipated shortage of 28 percent. The actual system losses of 1.24 MAF were less than expected losses of 1.91 MAF. Downstream Kotri releases remained 0.258 MAF.

IAC also held discussions on the anticipated system losses, as conditionally recommended by ITC of 40 percent in Early Kharif and 15 percent in Late Kharif for Indus Zone and 10 percent in Early Kharif and zero percent in Late Kharif for JC Zone. Punjab comprehensively briefed the forum on the present erratic losses pattern in the system as compared to pre and post 2000 era.

Sindh also presented its detailed viewpoint on the losses issue. IAC was informed that the exercise of posting of PID Inspectors at key observation points of both the provinces had turned out quite fruitful and losses had decreased as a direct result of that activity.

“The meeting unanimously decided that the exercise would continue in future as it was promoting inter-provincial harmony and trust,” said an official statement.

After threadbare deliberations, IAC, adopted loss percentages recommended by ITC, except Early Kharif which was agreed as 28 percent, subject to the condition that the losses for that period would be kept under close scrutiny and continually updated based on the actual discharge data being submitted by PID Inspectors and would also be investigated by the forthcoming Joint Discharge Measurements (JDMs) to be conducted by PID Punjab & Sindh Provinces. Punjab’s objection to the agreed 28 percent instead of their proposed 10 percent losses was also noted by the forum.

PID Sindh & Member IRSA Sindh objected to the distribution of water on 3-tier formula, and termed it a violation of the Accord. They argued that Sindh should be given full supply of water in Early Kharif Season for the sowing of Cotton Crop. It was also contended by Sindh that any dip in Indus Basin System be avoided for Sindh. PID Sindh also agreed to conduct the joint monitoring by Punjab & Sindh.

The expected system operational constraints of WAPDA and the provinces during Kharif 2022 were also discussed and duly accounted for during the meeting.

As per initial estimates, Early Kharif shortages were anticipated around 22% and Late Kharif around 6 percent, but with the adoption of Early Kharif losses as 28 percent, the projected shortages were liable to be reduced further, a reworking of which with the corresponding provincial shares, shall be carried out by IRSA.

WAPDA briefed IAC that with its approval dated 02.02.2022, the on-going works for removal of Rock Barrier from 1417 ft to 1398 ft around intakes of T3&T4 projects were going as planned and shall be completed by / before April 20, 2022.

