Three new districts, two tehsils created in Punjab

LAHORE: Announcing that three new districts and two tehsils in the province have been approved in principle, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that decision has been reached to split Lahore into two districts while Murree and tehsil Taunsa Sharif would be given the status of the district.

During an informal conversation with the journalists, the CM maintained that two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi while the new districts would be established for public welfare and improving governance.

The committee constituted for this purpose has put forth its recommendations and approval has also been granted to reserve a 20 percent quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve their employment opportunities; he added.

The CM also announced to increase the annual LPC grant to Rs20 million.

Moreover, talking to different parliamentarians including Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Ashraf Rind, Niaz Ahmad, Amir Nawaz Chandia and others, the CM emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a battle for the survival of the country.

“Imran Khan has taught the nation to live honourably and leaders like him are the pride of the nation,” he said, adding: “We are, undauntedly, standing behind our leader and every conspiracy would be foiled. The PTI-led government would continue the journey of public service under PM Imran Khan while I’d continue to serve as his lieutenant,” he said.

