ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three new districts, two tehsils created in Punjab

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing that three new districts and two tehsils in the province have been approved in principle, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that decision has been reached to split Lahore into two districts while Murree and tehsil Taunsa Sharif would be given the status of the district.

During an informal conversation with the journalists, the CM maintained that two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi while the new districts would be established for public welfare and improving governance.

The committee constituted for this purpose has put forth its recommendations and approval has also been granted to reserve a 20 percent quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve their employment opportunities; he added.

The CM also announced to increase the annual LPC grant to Rs20 million.

Moreover, talking to different parliamentarians including Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Ashraf Rind, Niaz Ahmad, Amir Nawaz Chandia and others, the CM emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a battle for the survival of the country.

“Imran Khan has taught the nation to live honourably and leaders like him are the pride of the nation,” he said, adding: “We are, undauntedly, standing behind our leader and every conspiracy would be foiled. The PTI-led government would continue the journey of public service under PM Imran Khan while I’d continue to serve as his lieutenant,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar Three new districts two tehsils created

Comments

1000 characters

Three new districts, two tehsils created in Punjab

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories